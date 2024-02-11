Our extensive list of topping options allows you to craft your own custom sub. Start with your choice of grilled chicken breast or a variety of premium sliced deli meats (turkey, ham, salami, and pepperoni) and your choice of cheeses. Next, choose your salad base from our crispy Go-Go Blend- (iceberg and romaine lettuce) or our robust Healthy Greens Blend- (baby spinach, baby kale, and micro greens) and build from there! *Some toppings have an additional charge.