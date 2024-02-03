Salad Bar-a-Go-Go Central Florida
Go-Go Salads
Go-Go Salads
- Go-Go House Salad$12.99
Our Go-Go House salad comes with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, and croutons on our Go-Go Salad base. Classic salad on the go-go !
- The Chef Salad$13.99
Go Go Salad base with sliced Turkey, Ham, fresh crispy Bacon, egg slices, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, and croutons. Topped with our house made Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- The Full Italian$13.99
Hearty and plentiful with our Go Go Salad base, salami, pepperoni, green peppers, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, feta, and croutons. Dressed in a zesty vinaigrette.
- Baja Cali Chicken Bowl$14.25
Bowl of our Healthy Greens salad topped with Tri-Colored Quinoa, the West Coast way, with seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, and Garbanzo beans, with shredded Pepper Jack cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, fresh Cilantro, and Lime. Drizzled with a zesty Citrus vinaigrette to finish.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$12.99
Go-Go Salad blend with seasoned grilled chicken breast, freshly shaved parmesan, crispy croutons, and a pinch of fresh crushed black pepper. Topped with traditional Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.99
A NO Chicken option for the Caesar salad lovers.. Our Go-Go Salad base with shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing, and fresh crushed black pepper.
- Chopped Blue$12.99
Crispy Artisan Romaine with red onion, radish, tomato, fresh crispy bacon, and blue cheese crumble. Topped with our house made Blue Cheese dressing.
- Quinoa & Greens$12.99
Kale, Spinach, & Micro Greens, topped with 4 oz of quinoa, chopped apple, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, feta crumble, and garbanzo beans. Dressed with a robust Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Go-Go Tuna Bowl$12.99
Freshly made house Tuna on top of our Go Go Salad blend, with your choice of any 4 toppings and dressing. Served with crackers and a lemon wedge.
Create Your Own Craft Salad
- Create Your Own Craft Salad$7.99+
Over 60 different topping options for you to craft your own custom salad. Start with your salad base and build from there, the creations are unlimited! Some toppings have an additional charge. Go Go Salad base is Iceberg & Red Cabbage - Our Romaine has Artisan Romaine blended in - The Healthy Greens have Spinach, Kale, and Micro Greens.
Go-Go Wraps
Go-Go Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, smothered with our house Buffalo Ranch sauce, and melted pepper jack cheese, in your choice of wrap w our Go Go Salad base, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- BLT Ranch Wrap$8.99
6 pieces of crispy Bacon, in your choice of wrap w our Go Go Salad base, tomatoes, and house made Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Chicken Caesar wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, on your choice of wrap, with Romaine and Little Gem lettuce, fresh shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, and a pinch of fresh crushed black pepper.
- Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
Fresh house made Tuna salad, on your choice of wrap, with our Go Go Salad base, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Italian Wrap$10.99
Our Hearty Italian served on your choice of wrap, with sliced Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese. Filled with our Go Go Salad base, banana peppers, tomato, onions, and our Zesty vinaigrette.
- Double Protein Wrap$12.99
Our monster protein wrap filled with 2x the meats and cheese. 2x Turkey, 2x Ham, 2 strips of crispy Bacon, and 2x the cheddar. Served in your choice of wrap with our Go Go Salad base, tomato, and Honey Mustard.
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$10.99
A special wrap made for our spicy Go-Go fans ! Our Jalapeno Cheddar wrap filled with our Go-Go Salad base, shredded Pepper Jack cheese, Grilled Chicken, salsa, sliced fresh Jalapenos, and cooled off with our house made Buttermilk Ranch !
Create Your Own Wrap
Go-Go Sandwiches
Grilled Artisan Sandwiches
- Thanksgiving 365$10.99
Grilled sliced Turkey with gravy, topped with stuffing & cranberry sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with our mayonnaise spread.
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Club$9.99
Create your own custom Grilled Chicken Club sandwich experience! Grilled chicken breast with 3 pieces of crispy bacon, your option of cheese, and served on a toasted ciabatta roll with your choice of spread. Multiple combination options available!
- Artisan Grilled Cheese$6.99
Sliced artisan bread, grilled with your choice of cheese, and served with a side dill pickle. Additional custom add-ons available.
Go-Go Sides
- Potato Salad, 8oz$3.99
Simple potato salad, featuring cooked potatoes, diced eggs, garden-fresh celery, chopped onions and parsley.
- Hummus, 4oz$3.49
Smooth and creamy classic hummus. Add a veggie cup for dipping.
- Veggie Cup, 12oz$3.49
Cucumber, carrots, and celery. Combine with our house made Buttermilk Ranch dressing or add a side of hummus for dipping.
Kids Menu
- Strawberry Uncrustable meal$6.99
Strawberry Uncrustable with a string cheese and juice box.
- Mini Sub meal$6.99
Mini Ham, Turkey, or Salami sub, with cheese, served with a fruit yogurt and juice box.
