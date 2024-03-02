Salad Bar-a-Go-Go Salad Bar-a-Go-Go
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Specials
- Traditional New Orleans Muffuletta Sandwich$10.99
Fresh ciabatta roll with thinly sliced salami, ham, and mortadella, provolone cheese, and finished with an authentic Muffuletta olive spread.
- Grilled Chicken & Bacon Po' Boy Sandwich$12.99
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with crispy bacon and melted pepper jack cheese. Served on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house-made Remoulade mayonnaise.
- Grilled Chicken Creole Salad$12.99
Grilled Creole seasoned chicken breast tossed in our Go Go Salad Base, with shredded pepper jack cheese, New Orleans Remoulade dressings, and croutons made directly from New Orleans Po' Boy sandwich bread.
Kids Menu
- Kids Sandwich Meal$6.99
Choice of a kid's sized sub sandwich (ham, or salami and cheese) or Uncrustables sandwich. Served with choice of cheese stick, berry yogurt, or dill pickle, and a juice box.
Choice of a kid's sized sub sandwich (ham, or salami and cheese) or Uncrustables sandwich. Served with choice of cheese stick, berry yogurt, or dill pickle, and a juice box.