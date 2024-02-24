Salad Bar-a-Go-Go Salad Bar-a-Go-Go
Go-Go Salads
- Go-Go House Salad$12.99
Go-Go Salad Blend topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese and croutons. Its a classic salad on the go-go !
- The Chef Salad$13.99
Go-Go Salad Blend with sliced turkey, sliced ham, crispy bacon crumbles, sliced egg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, and croutons. Topped with our house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.
- The Full Italian$13.99
Go-Go Salad blend topped with savory salami and pepperoni, sliced green peppers, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and croutons. Dressed in a zesty vinaigrette. The Full Italian is a hearty and plentiful salad with a dynamic blend of flavors and textures.
- Baja Cali Chicken Bowl$14.29
Bowl of our Healthy Greens Blend topped with tri-colored quinoa the "West Coast" way. Loaded with seasoned grilled chicken breast, smashed avocado, tomato, corn, garbanzo beans, shredded pepper jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, fresh cilantro, and lime. Drizzled with a zesty citrus vinaigrette to finish.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$12.99
Go-Go Salad Blend with seasoned grilled chicken breast, freshly shaved parmesan cheese, crispy croutons, and a pinch of fresh crushed black pepper. Topped with a traditional Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Go-Go Salad Blend topped with shaved parmesan cheese and fresh crushed black pepper, and topped with a classic Caesar dressing. A NO chicken option for the Caesar salad lovers!
- Chopped Blue$12.99
Go-Go Salad Blend with red onion, radish, tomato, fresh crispy bacon crumbles, and blue cheese crumbles. Topped with our house-made blue cheese dressing.
- Quinoa & Greens$13.99
Healthy Greens Blend topped with 4 oz. of tri-color quinoa, chopped Honeycrisp apple, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, feta crumbles, and garbanzo beans. Dressed with a robust balsamic vinaigrette.
- Go-Go Tuna Salad Bowl$12.99
House-made tuna salad on top of our Go Go Salad Blend, with your choice of 4 toppings and dressing. Served with a lemon wedge.
Create Your Own Craft Salad
- Create Your Own Craft Salad$7.99+
Over 60 different topping options for you to craft your own custom salad. Start with your salad base and build from there, the creations are unlimited! Some toppings have an additional charge. The Go-Go Salad Blend is a combination of crispy iceberg and romaine lettuce. The Healthy Greens Blend combines baby spinach, kale, and micro greens.
Go-Go Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, smothered with a spicy buffalo sauce, and your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing. Combined with our Go-Go Salad Blend, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, in your choice of wrap.
- BLT Ranch Wrap$8.99
6 slices of crispy bacon, in your choice of wrap with our Go Go Salad Blend, tomatoes, and house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, on your choice of wrap, with our Go-Go Salad Blend, fresh shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper.
- Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
Fresh house-made tuna salad, in your choice of wrap, with our Go-Go Salad Blend, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Italian Wrap$10.99
Heartily filled with sliced ham, salami, and pepperoni. Combined with the Go-Go Salad Blend, mozzarella cheese, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, freshly ground black pepper, and a zesty vinaigrette dressing in your choice of wrap.
- Double Protein Wrap$12.99
A monster protein wrap filled with 2x the meats and cheese. Double the sliced turkey, sliced ham, cheddar cheese, and 2 strips of crispy bacon. Served in your choice of wrap with our Go-Go Salad base, tomato, and Honey Mustard.
- Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Wrap$10.99
A jalapeno cheddar wrap filled with Go-Go Salad Blend, grilled chicken, salsa, sliced fresh jalapeños, shredded pepper jack cheese, and cooled off with our house-made buttermilk ranch dressing! This special wrap is made for our spicy Go-Go fans!
Create Your Own Wrap
- Create Your Own Wrap$8.99
Over 60 different protein, cheese, and topping options for you to craft your own custom wrap. Start with your choice of flour, whole wheat, garlic & herb, spinach, or jalapeño cheddar wrap. Next, choose your salad base from our crispy Go-Go Blend- (iceberg and romaine lettuce) or our robust Healthy Greens Blend- (baby spinach, baby kale, and micro greens) and build from there. The creations are unlimited! *Some toppings have an additional charge.
Go-Go Sandwiches
Go-Go Subs
- Create Your Own Sub$9.99
Our extensive list of topping options allows you to craft your own custom sub. Start with your choice of grilled chicken breast, bacon, or a variety of premium sliced deli meats (turkey, ham, salami, and pepperoni) and your choice of cheeses. Next, choose your salad base from our crispy Go-Go Blend- (iceberg and romaine lettuce) or our robust Healthy Greens Blend- (baby spinach, baby kale, and micro greens) and build from there! *Some toppings have an additional charge.
Go-Go Sides
- Potato Salad, 8oz$4.50
Simple potato salad, featuring cooked potatoes, diced eggs, garden-fresh celery, chopped onions and parsley.
- Hummus, 4oz$3.29
Smooth and creamy classic hummus. Add a veggie cup for dipping.
- Veggie Cup, 12oz$3.99
Cucumber, carrots, and celery. Served with our house-made Buttermilk Ranch dressing. Add a side of hummus for dipping.
- 12 oz Chili & Cheese$5.49
Hot Chili con carne served with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Chili & Cheese Frito Nacho$9.99
Hot chili and cheese nachos served on Frito scoops with the works. Chili con carne, shredded cheese, sour cream, tomato, lettuce, black olives, and topped with cilantro.
Kids Menu
- Kids Sandwich Meal$6.99
Choice of a kid's sized sub sandwich (turkey, ham, or salami and cheese) or strawberry Uncrustables sandwich. Served with choice of string cheese, yogurt, or dill pickle, and a juice box.
