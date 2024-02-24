Over 60 different protein, cheese, and topping options for you to craft your own custom wrap. Start with your choice of flour, whole wheat, garlic & herb, spinach, or jalapeño cheddar wrap. Next, choose your salad base from our crispy Go-Go Blend- (iceberg and romaine lettuce) or our robust Healthy Greens Blend- (baby spinach, baby kale, and micro greens) and build from there. The creations are unlimited! *Some toppings have an additional charge.