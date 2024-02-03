Over 60 different topping options for you to craft your own custom salad. Start with your salad base and build from there, the creations are unlimited! Some toppings have an additional charge. Go Go Salad base is Iceberg & Red Cabbage - Our Romaine has Artisan Romaine blended in - The Healthy Greens have Spinach, Kale, and Micro Greens.

Size Required* Please select 1 Side + $7.99 Regular + $10.99 Choose Your Salad Base Required* Please select 1 to 2 Go Go Salad Base - Chopped Iceberg, Chopped Romaine, & Shredded Red Cabbage Healthy Greens - Baby Spinach, Baby Kale & Micro Greens Cheeses Required* Please select 1 to 2 Shredded Cheddar Shredded Pepper Jack Shaved Parmesan Blue Cheese crumble Feta crumble Shredded Mozzarella No Cheese Toppings - choose up to 4 Required* Please select 1 to 5 Black Olives Kalamata Olives Radish, sliced Green Bell Pepper, sliced Banana Peppers Broccoli Mushroom, sliced Carrots, shredded Red Onion, sliced Avocado, smashed, 2 oz scoop Cranberry sauce Tomato, sliced Cucumber, mini, sliced Apple Strawberry, freshly sliced Garbanzo Beans Kidney Beans Corn Beets, shredded Boiled Egg, freshly sliced No Toppings Dressings Required* Please select 1 to 3 Blue Cheese, house made Buttermilk Ranch, house made Lite Buttermilk Ranch (low calorie), house made VEGAN Ranch, house made Zesty Vinaigrette Balsamic Vinaigrette Classic Caesar Honey Mustard Oil & Vinager Dressing on the side Extra Dressing, 4 oz + $1.00 No Dressing Lemon Wedges substituted for dressing Proteins Required* Please select 1 to 3 Grilled Chicken Breast + $3.29 Sliced Turkey + $2.99 Sliced Ham + $2.99 Pepperoni + $1.49 Salami + $1.99 Bacon Crumble + $0.99 Quinoa (4 oz) + $1.79 No Protein Dry Toppings - choose up to 2 Required* Please select 1 to 2 Chopped Walnuts Sliced Almonds Pepita seeds, roasted & salted Sunflower seeds, roasted & salted Raisins Dried Cranberries Croutons, single serve package Fresh crushed Black Pepper Tortilla Strips Everything seeds No Dry toppings Extra Toppings Tuna Salad, 4 oz + $3.49 Extra Feta crumble + $1.00 Extra Pepper Jack + $1.00 Extra Mozzarella, shredded + $1.00 Extra Blue Cheese crumble + $1.00 Extra Parmesan, shaved + $1.00 Extra Cheddar + $1.00 Extra Olives + $0.75 Extra Kalamata Olives + $1.00 Extra Banana Peppers + $1.00 Extra Radish + $0.75 Extra Green Bell Pepper + $0.75 Extra Mushroom + $0.75 Extra Carrots + $0.75 Extra Red Onion + $0.75 Extra Avocado scoop, 2 oz + $1.49 Extra Cucumber + $0.75 Extra Tomato + $0.75 Extra Broccoli Extra Apple + $0.50 Extra Strawberry + $0.75 Extra Garbanzo Beans + $0.75 Extra Kidney Beans + $0.75 Extra Beets + $1.00 Extra Corn + $0.50 Extra Boiled Egg + $0.75 Extra Quinoa, 4 oz + $1.50 Extra Grilled Chicken + $3.59 Extra Turkey + $3.59 Extra Ham + $3.49 Extra Salami + $1.99 Extra Pepperoni + $1.49 Extra Bacon crumble, 2 oz + $1.25 Extra Chopped Walnuts, 2 oz + $0.75 Extra Sliced Almonds, 2 oz + $0.75 Extra Pepita seeds, 2 oz + $0.50 Extra Sunflower seeds, 2 oz + $0.50 Extra Raisins, 2 oz + $0.50 Extra Dried Cranberries, 2 oz + $0.50 Add Everything seasoning + $0.25 Add Tortilla strips + $0.75 Extra Croutons, single serving bag + $0.75 Add Jalapenos, freshly sliced + $0.75 Lemon Wedge, 2 + $0.50 Lime Wedge, 2 + $0.50 Add side Dill Pickle + $0.50 Extra Fresh ground Black Pepper