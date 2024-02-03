Create Your Own Craft Salad

Over 60 different topping options for you to craft your own custom salad. Start with your salad base and build from there, the creations are unlimited! Some toppings have an additional charge. Go Go Salad base is Iceberg & Red Cabbage - Our Romaine has Artisan Romaine blended in - The Healthy Greens have Spinach, Kale, and Micro Greens.